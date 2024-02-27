Bully Ray | “CM Punk sarebbe l’uomo ideale per introdurre Paul Heyman nella Hall of Fame”

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Mancano meno di 40 giorni a WrestleMania XL e la WWE avrà sicuramente intenzione di fare le cose in grande. La quasi certa partecipazione di The Rock all’evento è già un buon motivo per non perdersi il Grandaddy of Them All, ma laofraccoglie sempre grande attenzione tra fan e addetti ai lavori. La WWE non ha ancora annunciato neanche uno dei nomi che verranno introdotti quest’anno, ma visto che l’evento si svolgerà a Philadelphia, sono in molti a pensare cheverrà introdottoofdi quest’anno. La città di Rocky Balboa è legata indissolubilmente alla ECW, la creatura di, perciò molti fan presenti in città sperano di celebrare il loro paladino il prossimo aprile. Parlando al suo podcast, Busted Open ...

