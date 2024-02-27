Black Crowes in Italia

Black Crowes

Black Crowes in Italia (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) I mitici Black Crowes hanno dato il via al tour del 2024, con una tappa imperdibile anche in Italia. Segnatevi la data: lunedì 27 maggio 2024, al TAM Teatro Arcimboldi di Milano. Indice Black Crowes live in Italia Wanting and Waiting Biglietti Black Crowes live in Italia TiketOne Black Crowes live in Italia Omaggio al loro glorioso passato e celebrazione del presente e del futuro, Happiness Bastards è il nuovo attesissimo album della band, il decimo in studio, e segna il ritorno della loro musica originale dopo 15 anni. L’album presenta dieci nuove tracce, tra cui una collaborazione con la superstar Lainey Wilson. Wanting and Waiting Contestualmente ...
