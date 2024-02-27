Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain star di Lear | Rex | nuovo film ispirato all' opera di William Shakespeare

Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain star di Lear, Rex..., nuovo film ispirato all'opera di William Shakespeare (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain reciteranno di nuovo insieme in occasione del film Lear, Rex..., un nuovo progetto ispirato al Re Lear di William Shakespeare. Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain saranno i protagonisti di Lear, Rex... un nuovo adattamento del Re Lear di William Shakespeare ideato da Bernard Rose. Barry Navidi collaborerà quindi per la quinta volta con Pacino, dopo aver prodotto Il Mercante di Venezia, Wilde Salomé, Salomé e Modi. I primi dettagli del progetto Nel film Lear, Rex... Al Pacino avrà ...
