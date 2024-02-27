Air Glass 3 di Oppo | gli occhiali per realtà aumentata e intelligenza artificiale

Air Glass

Air Glass 3 di Oppo, gli occhiali per realtà aumentata e intelligenza artificiale (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Il brand cinese Oppo ha presentato il prototipo di occhiali AR Air Glass 3 al Mobile World Congress di Barcellona. Questa nuova generazione di occhiali per la realtà aumentata promette di ridefinire l’interazione tra uomo e intelligenza artificiale, grazie alla sua integrazione con il modello AndesGPT di Oppo. Gli Air Glass 3, pesando solamente 50 grammi, rappresentano un vertice nella tecnologia wearable, combinando leggerezza e avanzate funzionalità AI. Con una guida d’onda in resina dal design innovativo, questi occhiali binoculari AR offrono un display a colori di qualità superiore, con un’uniformità superiore al 50% e un picco di luminosità oculare di oltre 1.000 nit   L’accesso ...
