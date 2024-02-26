Zendaya sexy in bianco sul red carpet della premiere di Dune 2 a New York

Con l'abito zip, a sensualità modulabile, Zendaya riscrive le regole del sexy
Con un'armatura si era già presentata nel 2018 al Met Gala, ma questa volta l'attrice alza l'asticella: dal Medioevo al futuro, con un look vintage griffato ... (vanityfair)
Altre Notizie
Zendaya In A Show-Stopping Dress: Cutouts Down To Her Bellybutton!: Zendaya, the fashion-forward starlet, once again captivated audiences with her otherworldly ensemble from Stéphane Rolland's Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection at the Dune: Part Two premiere in New ...allvipp
Zendaya Slays the Latest ‘Dune: Part 2’ Premiere in sexy Dress With Daring Cutouts: Zendaya is owning all her looks on the Dune: Part Two press tour. At the sci-fi film’s New York City premiere on Sunday, February 25, the 27-year-old actress wore a white floor-length dress with ...hollywoodlife
Oscars: Zendaya, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Nicolas Cage, Lupita Nyong’o & Al Pacino Among First Group Of Presenters: The envelope please… Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, ...uk.finance.yahoo