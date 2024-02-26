Zendaya sexy in bianco sul red carpet della premiere di Dune 2 a New York

Zendaya sexy in bianco sul red carpet della premiere di Dune 2 a New York (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Il lungo tour promozionale di Dune 2 è arrivato al termine ed è approdato a New York, nello specifico all’interno della cornice del Licoln Centre dove Zendaya ha avuto la possibilità di conquistare l’attenzione con un altro dei suoi look incredibili. Zendaya alla premiere di Dune a New York – ARTURO HOLMES/GA/THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER VIA GETTYCreatore di questo ennesimo miracolo di stile è stato, ancora una volta, Law Roach, lo stylist che segue l’attrice da diversi anni sfruttando pienamente la sua attitudine naturale ad indossare con eleganza qualsiasi tipo di abito o look come dimostrato dall’iconica tuta robotica di Mugler. Per il red carpet newYorkese, però, Roach ha pensato ad una soluzione meno futuristica ma mai ...
Con l'abito zip, a sensualità modulabile, Zendaya riscrive le regole del sexy

    Con un'armatura si era già presentata nel 2018 al Met Gala, ma questa volta l'attrice alza l'asticella: dal Medioevo al futuro, con un look vintage griffato ... (vanityfair)

