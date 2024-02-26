Youth League di Karate | gli atleti tricolori vincono sette medaglie a Fujairah

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) E’ terminata con una bella medaglia d’argento ladi, per i giovanika italiani. Nella giornata di ieri, Giacomo Ferraris è salito sul secondo gradino del podio nei 45 kg, classe Under 14. Gli, iscritti con i colori delle proprie società di appartenenza, tornano con 7(Under 21, Juniores e appunto Cadetti) in totale, tra cui 3 ori, 3 bronzi e 1 argento. Il racconto della gara – fijlkam.it L’atleta delClub Savona ha fatto un grandissimo percorso, battendo quattro avversari per arrivare alla finalissima. Qui, nonostante un ottimo incontro concluso 6-4, ha dovuto cedere il passo all’egiziano Mohamed Kamal. Secondo gradino del podio per lui. Segnaliamo anche il quinto posto di un’altra atleta del ...

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Involved In Scuffle At Atlanta Youth Football Event: A video emerged on Sunday depicting a scuffle allegedly involving Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, at a 7-on-7 Youth football tournament in Atlanta. In the video, Cam Newton, sporting ...msn

Christian Benteke signing pays off for D.C. United, exposing problem for Revolution and rest of MLS: Although high-profile standouts across the world would like to give the League a try, Major League Soccer's rules make international signings complicated.bostonglobe

Everton 10 point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced after appeal: The Premier League reviews clubs’ accounts every year and sets a limit ... Funds spent on infrastructure, training facilities or Youth training will not be included. The club face a second PSR ...itv