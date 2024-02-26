Youth League di Karate, gli atleti tricolori vincono sette medaglie a Fujairah
Fujairah, 23 febbraio 2024 – Alle tre medaglie conquistate dalla categoria degli Under 21 (leggi qui), alla Youth League di Karate, che terminerà domani con i ... (ilfaroonline)
Fujairah – Si è svolta la prima giornata di gare della Youth League in svolgimento a Fujairah, fino al 25 febbraio. Il Torneo della World Karate Federation ... (ilfaroonline)
Si apre la stagione 2024 per la Karate 1 Youth League. 78 nazioni si ritroveranno sui tatami di Fujairah, negli Emirati Arabi Uniti, con oltre 2000 giovani ... (ilfaroonline)
Altre Notizie
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Involved In Scuffle At Atlanta Youth Football Event: A video emerged on Sunday depicting a scuffle allegedly involving Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, at a 7-on-7 Youth football tournament in Atlanta. In the video, Cam Newton, sporting ...msn
Christian Benteke signing pays off for D.C. United, exposing problem for Revolution and rest of MLS: Although high-profile standouts across the world would like to give the League a try, Major League Soccer's rules make international signings complicated.bostonglobe
Everton 10 point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced after appeal: The Premier League reviews clubs’ accounts every year and sets a limit ... Funds spent on infrastructure, training facilities or Youth training will not be included. The club face a second PSR ...itv