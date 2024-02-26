Youth League di Karate | gli atleti tricolori vincono sette medaglie a Fujairah

Youth League di Karate, gli atleti tricolori vincono sette medaglie a Fujairah (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) E’ terminata con una bella medaglia d’argento la Youth League di Karate, per i giovani Karateka italiani. Nella giornata di ieri, Giacomo Ferraris è salito sul secondo gradino del podio nei 45 kg, classe Under 14. Gli atleti tricolori, iscritti con i colori delle proprie società di appartenenza, tornano con 7 medaglie (Under 21, Juniores e appunto Cadetti) in totale, tra cui 3 ori, 3 bronzi e 1 argento. Il racconto della gara – fijlkam.it L’atleta del Karate Club Savona ha fatto un grandissimo percorso, battendo quattro avversari per arrivare alla finalissima. Qui, nonostante un ottimo incontro concluso 6-4, ha dovuto cedere il passo all’egiziano Mohamed Kamal. Secondo gradino del podio per lui. Segnaliamo anche il quinto posto di un’altra atleta del ...
