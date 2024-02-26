WWE | The Rock si crogiola per il sold-out di Smackdown | rivelate le sue prossime apparizioni

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Nonostante stanotte tocchi a Raw tornare on the road in quel di San Josè, California, dopo quanto accaduto ad Elimination Chamber c’è davvero molta attesa per la presenza di Thedurante il prossimo episodio di, in programma in quel di Glendale, Arizona, vista soprattutto la sfida lanciata da Cody Rhodes nei suoi confronti durante la “trasferta” australiana. Dopo la notizia del-out per l’evento di venerdì, con 11.457 spettatori paganti, lo stesso Brahma Bull si è “to” di questo traguardo su Instagram, rivelando inoltre che prenderà parte anche alle successive due puntate dello show blu, rispettivamente l’8 ed il 15 marzo in quel di Dallas e Memphis.

