WWE: Logan Paul ironizza sulla sua eliminazione ad Elimination Chamber (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Lo scorso sabato è andato di scena il PLE WWE Elimination Chamber che fra le altre cose ci ha regalato due nomi che andranno in altrettanti match titolati a WrestleMania 40. In un’ottima Elimination Chamber Femminile a trionfare è stata Becky Lynch ma tutte le partecipanti han detto la loro con prestazioni ottime da parte di Tiffany Stratton e Liv Morgan(eliminata per ultima). Quella maschile è stata vinta da Drew McIntyre ma anche questo ci ha regalato diversi spunti interessanti. Logan ironizza Se abbiamo un verdetto, ovvero che Drew andrà a sfidare a Mania, Seth “Freakin” Rollins per il World Heavyweight Championship la Chamber maschile ci ha forse detto qualcosa in più. Oltre al fatto che LA Knight è stato eliminato per colpa di AJ Styles, possiamo ...
Logan Paul rompe il silenzio dopo il KO rifilato a Randy Orton a Elimination Chamber

    Nella scorsa puntata di SmackDown lo U.S. Champion Logan Paul ha sconfitto in un buonissimo incontro The Miz qualificandosi così all'Elimination Chamber

    Questa notte a SmackDown abbiamo assistito ad una prima volta a suo modo storica: Logan Paul, infatti, combatteva per la prima volta un match in WWE in

    E' stato reso noto che l'attuale US Champion Logan Paul sarà a presente a tutti gli episodi di Smackdown da qui ad Elimination Chamber.

WWE Star Randy Orton Opens Up About 'New Outlook' After More Than A Decade Of Pain: Based on what took place there, a feud against WWE United States Champion Logan Paul seems likely for Orton's immediate future.

Seth Rollins Rips CM Punk; WWE WrestleMania 40 Card Rumors; The Rock Praises Triple H

WWE Star Kevin Owens Explains Why His Son Won't Watch The Paul Brothers: While Logan and Jake Paul have millions of followers worldwide, one person who has absolutely no time for either is Kevin Owens.

