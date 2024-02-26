WWE | Logan Paul ironizza sulla sua eliminazione ad Elimination Chamber

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Lo scorso sabato è andato di scena il PLE WWEche fra le altre cose ci ha regalato due nomi che andranno in altrettanti match titolati a WrestleMania 40. In un’ottimaFemminile a trionfare è stata Becky Lynch ma tutte le partecipanti han detto la loro con prestazioni ottime da parte di Tiffany Stratton e Liv Morgan(eliminata per ultima). Quella maschile è stata vinta da Drew McIntyre ma anche questo ci ha regalato diversi spunti interessanti.Se abbiamo un verdetto, ovvero che Drew andrà a sfidare a Mania, Seth “Freakin” Rollins per il World Heavyweight Championship lamaschile ci ha forse detto qualcosa in più. Oltre al fatto che LA Knight è stato eliminato per colpa di AJ Styles, possiamo ...

