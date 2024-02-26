WWE | CM Punk commenta ironicamente la sua assenza in WWE 2K24

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Sta per arrivare il momento tanto atteso dai fan dei videogames WWE: l’ennesimo capitolo della saga 2K è in arrivo sulle console. WWEsarà disponibile a partire dalla prossima settimana e i fan non vedono l’ora di mettere le mani sulla loro copia, soprattutto perché quest’anno ci sarà anche una modalità interamente dedicata ai 40 anni di WrestleMania, con match iconici che hanno segnato la storia dello show. Non mancano diverse assenze all’interno del gioco di quest’anno e tra questi è bene sottolineare la mancanza di CM: il Second City Saint, tornato in WWE a novembre, non farà parte del roster all’uscita del videogioco. Quasi sicuramente, l’ex WWE Champion verrà inserito nel videogame tramite DLC (contenuto scaricabile), ma il diretto interessato hato in maniera ironica la sua. ...

