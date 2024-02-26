WWE: CM Punk commenta ironicamente la sua assenza in WWE 2K24
Il ritorno di CM Punk ha fatto sognare i suoi milioni di tifosi per i possibili scenari che si potevano palesare durante il cammino. Ma il destino ha giocato ... (zonawrestling)
La WWE, tramite i suoi canali social, ha annunciato che Anche CM Punk e Big E, insieme a Michael Cole e Corey Graves, condurranno il Wrestlemania XL ... (zonawrestling)
La notizia dell’infotunio al tricipite di CM Punk ha spezzato il cuore a tutti i suoi fan che già pregustavano il dream match tra lui e Seth Rollins. ... (zonawrestling)
