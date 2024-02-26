(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) - Represents the Inaugural Adaptation of the HPDI Fuel System UtilizingforVANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Fuel Systems Inc. ("" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT), aof advanced alternative fuel systems and components for thetransportation industry, today announced a proof-of-conceptoffor(the "OEM") to test's High Pressure Direct Injection ("HPDI") fuel system utilizingfor ...

Westport Announces Methanol HPDI™ Project with a Leading Global Supplier of Power Solutions for Marine Applications: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT), a leading supplier of advanced alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, ...adnkronos

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.: Westport Announces Methanol HPDI Project with a Leading Global Supplier of Power Solutions for Marine Applications: Represents the Inaugural Adaptation of the HPDI Fuel System Utilizing Methanol for Marine Applications VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the ...finanznachrichten.de

North's Infrastructure Minister Announces road repair fund: An additional £8.1 million (€9.48 million) will be spent on repairing the North's road network this year. Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said the capital investment is “vital”.westernpeople.ie