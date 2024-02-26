VIDEO | R-Truth “sbaglia” ancora Arriva a San Francisco | ma Raw è di scena a San Jose

R-Truth si confonde e per Elimination Chamber non va in Australia... ma in Austria!
R-Truth è uno degli uomini del momento. Nonostante non sia ben accetto in quel del Judgment Day, Truth riesce con la sua “spensieratezza” a regalare ... (zonawrestling)
Tornato dall’infortunio che lo ha tenuto ai box a lungo, R-Truth ha fatto di tutto per ottenere un posto all’interno del Judgment Day creando delle ... (zonawrestling)
Il primo pensiero – un misericordioso pensiero – è ovviamente andato a tutti coloro che, negli Usa e nel mondo, oggi si guadagnano da vivere facendo satira ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
