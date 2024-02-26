VIDEO | R-Truth “sbaglia” ancora Arriva a San Francisco | ma Raw è di scena a San Jose

VIDEO: R-Truth “sbaglia” ancora. Arriva a San Francisco, ma Raw è di scena a San Jose (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Da quando è tornato on screen dopo il lungo infortunio, R-Truth sta ricevendo apprezzamento per il lavoro svolto, soprattutto per le dinamiche create con il Judgment Day. Come sappiamo, Truth vive in un mondo tutto suo e il risultato sono delle vere e proprie “disavventure”. In vista di Elimination Chamber ha sbagliato volo ed è finito in Austria anziché in Australia e ora la cosa si è ripetuta in vista dell’episodio di Raw di stanotte. R-Truth sbaglia di nuovo destinazione R-Truth protagonista di una nuova “disavventura”. Dopo essere finito in Austria anziché in Australia, ha di nuovo sbagliato destinazione in vista dell’episodio di Raw di stanotte. Tramite un VIDEO pubblicato sui propri profili social, Truth, un po’ in ...
