Victoria dei Maneskin conquista Milano | è lei la prezzemolina delle sfilate della Fashion Week

Victoria dei

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
Victoria dei Maneskin conquista Milano: è lei la prezzemolina delle sfilate della Fashion Week (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) La star che ha conquistato il maggior numero di presenze alle sfilate della Milano Fashion Week? Victoria De Angelis, la bassista dei Maneskin, diventata ormai la "prezzemolina della moda".
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage

Victoria dei Maneskin in total denim: alle sfilate di Milano con top e minigonna coordinati

  • Victoria dei

    Victoria De Angelis era in prima fila allo show di Diesel firmato Glenn Martens: il look total denim con il trench è perfetto per l'animo rock della bassista ... (fanpage)

  • Victoria dei

    Victoria De Angelis, bassista dei Måneskin, è la protagonista della nuova campagna underwear di Emporio Armani, fotografata da Giampaolo Sgura. Ritratta in ... (ildenaro)

  • Victoria dei

    AGI - La nuova campagna underwear di Emporio Armani, fotografata da Giampaolo Sgura, cattura lo spirito libero e aperto del marchio. Protagonista degli scatti, ... (agi)

Altre Notizie

As doors close and funding fades, students worry UT-Austin is taking Texas’ new DEI ban too far: The new state law prohibits public universities from having diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Students say schools are overcorrecting.chron

Brave schoolboy reunited with firefighters who saved his life after two months in hospital: Blaine was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he underwent lengthy treatment and was moved to the burns unit. His family shared a photograph of the youngster in hospital to ...mirror.co.uk

Romeo Beckham e Mia Regan si sono lasciati: Romeo Beckham e la storica fidanzata Mia Regan si sono lasciati. Dopo le voci che erano iniziate a circolare nel Regno Unito nel weekend, è arrivata la conferma dai diretti interessati. I due ragazzi ...gazzetta

Video di Tendenza

Video Victoria dei
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.