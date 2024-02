Google: Gemini's Image Generation Will Return in a Few Weeks: "We have taken the feature offline while we fix that. We are hoping to have that back online Very shortly in the next...few weeks,” Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said at Mobile World Congress, ...au.pcmag

Visa and the GSMA Mobile for Development Foundation Launch Digital Finance for All Initiative: “Mobile money can play a transformative role in advancing financial ... Head of Financial Inclusion and AgriTech, GSMA. “We are Very excited about our partnership with Visa enabling us to further ...ansa

Very Mobile festeggia il quarto compleanno con un concorso green: ROMA – Very Mobile, l’operatore telefonico semi-virtuale del gruppo CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, festeggia il suo quarto compleanno insieme ai propri clienti. Nell’occasione lancia il suo primo concorso ...lopinionista