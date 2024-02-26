Very Mobile festeggia il quarto compleanno con un concorso green

Very Mobile

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

Fonte : lopinionista
Very Mobile festeggia il quarto compleanno con un concorso green (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) ROMA – Very Mobile, l’operatore telefonico semi-virtuale del gruppo CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, festeggia il suo quarto compleanno insieme ai propri clienti. Nell’occasione lancia il suo primo concorso a premi, della durata di quattro settimane, a cui si può partecipare tramite l’app Very. Attraverso una campagna di comunicazione multi-canale, i clienti saranno guidati nella sezione Giga green dell’app Very. Qui potranno partecipare al contest per provare a vincere ogni settimana una bici elettrica dal design innovativo, adatta a tutti i tipi di terreno. Il programma Giga green di Very Mobile offre un motivo in più per entrare nel mondo dell’ecosostenibilità. E’ possibile contribuire, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista

Nuovi smartphone diventano compatibili con le eSIM di Very Mobile

  • Very Mobile

    Roma, 26 febbraio 2024 – Very Mobile, l’operatore telefonico semi-virtuale del gruppo CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, festeggia il suo quarto compleanno insieme ai ... (pantareinews)

  • Very Mobile

    Se stai cercando un’offerta Mobile conveniente e vantaggiosa, non perdere l’occasione di Risparmiare grazie a Flash Back XL di Very Mobile che offre 250 GB di ... (pantareinews)

  • Very Mobile

    Ci sono diverse segnalazioni che dobbiamo prendere in esame, oggi, a proposito dei problemi con ricarica Very Mobile, considerando il fatto che molti utenti ... (optimagazine)

Altre Notizie

Baicells Announces its Fusion RAN Network Platform for Mobile Operators and Service Providers: General Availability is in planning for Q3 2024. Baicells will be exhibiting Fusion RAN, along with a portfolio of 5G radios and CPE products, in Hall 2, Stand 2C 44, at the annual Mobile World ...tmcnet

Probation officer tried smuggling in £7,000-worth of drugs and phones into prison: The court heard the items included sim cards, Mobile phones and chargers ... The reality was that when she started she had Very little – if any – practical experience with people who pose difficulties ...metro.co.uk

Visa and the GSMA Mobile for Development Foundation Launch Digital Finance for All Initiative: “Mobile money can play a transformative role in advancing financial ... Head of Financial Inclusion and AgriTech, GSMA. “We are Very excited about our partnership with Visa enabling us to further ...ansa

Video di Tendenza

Video Very Mobile
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.