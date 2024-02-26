The United States was on course to eliminate syphilis Now it’s surging

The United States was on course to eliminate syphilis. Now it’s surging (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Sifilide: dagli anni della sua eliminazione a un nuovo aumento Una volta in procinto di eliminare la sifilide, gli Stati Uniti hanno invertito la rotta, con un’impennata dei casi della malattia infettiva. Siamo passati da meno di 32.000 casi nel 2000 a oltre 207.000 nel 2022, come riportato dai Centri per il Controllo e la L'articolo proviene da News Nosh.
