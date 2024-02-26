The Last of Us | Nick Offerman contro l' omofobia per il suo episodio | Non è una storia gay | ma d' amore

The Last of Us, Nick Offerman contro l'omofobia per il suo episodio: "Non è una storia gay, ma d'amore" (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) L'interprete di Bill nella serie HBO ha attaccato duramente gli omofobi. Nel weekend Nick Offerman si è aggiudicato il premio per la miglior interpretazione di supporto in una nuova serie ai premi Independent Spirit 2024 grazie al ruolo di Bill nello show The Last of Us. Nel corso del suo discorso durante il ritiro del premio, Offerman si è scagliato con veemenza contro le critiche omofobe nei confronti del suo episodio, Molto, molto tempo, dopo la messa in onda, in quanto focalizzato su una storia omosessuale. "Grazie mille. Sono stupito di essere in questa categoria, è pazzesco. Grazie a HBO per avere il coraggio di partecipare a questa tradizione narrativa, realmente …
