The Jurassic League: DC Studios e Warner Bros al lavoro sul film animato? (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) DC Studios e Warner Bros Animation sembra siano al lavoro su un potenziale film animato ispirato al fumetto The Jurassic League. Tra i progetti in fase di sviluppo tra le fila di DC Studios e Warner Bros Animation, secondo alcune indiscrezioni, potrebbe esserci un film tratto da The Jurassic League. A rivelarlo è stato Jeff Sneider in un nuovo report condiviso online in cui parla del possibile progetto che sarà prodotto da James Gunn e Peter Safran, co-CEO di DC Studios. Il possibile film animato Il fumetto The Jurassic League è stato creato da Daniel Warren Johnson e ...
