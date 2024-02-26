The Global Selection of Hainan Tourism and Cultural Excellence TOP 10” Now Opens

The Global Selection of "Hainan Tourism and Cultural Excellence TOP 10” Now Opens (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) (Adnkronos) - HAIKOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - On 23rd February, the Hainan Free Trade Port, located in the south of China, officially launched the Global Selection of "Hainan Tourism and Cultural Excellence TOP10”. The initiative aims to showcase the Excellence of Hainan's Tourism and share the story of China's holiday paradise with a Global audience. Hainan's visa-free entry expanded to 59 countries at the beginning of this month. The policy has drawn Global attention as it Opens opportunities for business and trade, visit, family visit, medical care, conference and exhibition, and sports competition in addition to ...
