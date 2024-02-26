The Debt Collector - Il ritorno | la recensione | Scott Adkins in un sequel poco convincente

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Ladi The- Il, film che vede ildella coppia di strozzini formata da French e Sue, alle prese con una nuova, violenta, disavventura contro bande criminali. Su Rai4 e RaiPlay. French e Sue sono due tra i migliori strozzini sulla piazza e non sbagliano mai un incarico, usando anche metodi brutali pur di riscuotere quanto dovuto, rompendo teschi e ossa senza farsi troppi scrupoli morali. La coppia viene convocata a Las Vegas per raccogliere del denaro dalla proprietaria di un casinò notturno, che tra l'altro è anche una vecchia fiamma di uno di loro. Ma nel frattempo un boss della malavita locale è sulle tracce di French e Sue, con l'intenzione di vendicare la morte del fratello. Come vi raccontiamo nelladi The...

Elimination of taxis, food rationing, broken agreements… Barça’s delusional methods to pay off its Debt: At a time when Barça is trying to consolidate its finances, there are no small savings, and Joan Laporta understands ...frenchfootballweekly

Distress soared 440% in a key corner of the commercial real estate Debt market in the last year: An image of a chain link. It symobilizes a website link url. Copy Link Distress levels in an important corner of the commercial real estate Debt market have rocketed higher in the last year.businessinsider

Avison Young nears restructuring after ratings agency scare: The brokerage is nearing a restructuring after ratings agency S&P sent out a notice the firm selectively defaulted on its Debt ...therealdeal