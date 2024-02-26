Ted Lasso | Hannah Waddingham ha sfoggiato un accessorio particolare ai SAG Awards

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso: Hannah Waddingham ha sfoggiato un accessorio particolare ai SAG Awards (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Le star sono solite presentarsi a eventi importanti con accessori alla moda, realizzati da stilisti famosi, ha fatto eccezione questa volta Hannah Waddingham, star di Ted Lasso, che ha sfilato sul red carpet dei SAG Awards con qualcosa di particolare. Una pochette in cartone marrone abbellita da getti di colore sul davanti e sul retro e la scritta Epic scarabocchiata nella chiusura. La stylist in questione è la figlia di 9 anni, l’attrice stessa ha definito la borsetta come “l’accessorio più importante del suo outfit“. Hannah Waddingham e la sua particolare pochette, fonte: Entertainment TonightDurante il pre-show di Netflix l’attrice della serie tv Ted Lasso ha raccontato: “Mia figlia voleva contribuire al look e, ...
