Shines Over The Damned : Nuovo Horror in esclusiva PS5 (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024)
Firenut Games, lo sviluppatore indie noto per la sua audacia nel campo dei giochi d’avventura, ha recentemente svelato il suo ultimo progetto, “ShinesOver: The Damned”. Annunciato come un’avventura Horror dark esclusiva per PlayStation 5, prevista per il rilascio entro quest’anno, questo titolo promette di immergere i giocatori in un’esperienza coinvolgente ricca di suspense e terrore.
In “ShinesOver: The Damned”, i giocatori si trOveranno nei panni di un personaggio senza identità, armi o alleati, catapultato in un mondo inquietante ed enigmatico. L’unico compagno in questa travagliata avventura è un fedele cane, incaricato di guidare i giocatori attraverso l’abisso di oscurità che li circonda.
Shines ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
Altre Notizie
Salamanca’s Defense Stymies Fredonia; Herrick Shines: On a wall in the Salamanca High School gym hangs a framed jersey once worn by Andy Herrick (Class of 2023), who is recognized as one of the finest players in the history of the boys basketball program ...post-journal
What to stream this week: Adam Sandler is in space, 'Elsbeth' sleuths and Japan Shines in 'Shogun': This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” storming Apple TV+, East meets West in feudal Japan with the kick-off of the series “Shogun,” and Disney+'s animated ...abcnews.go
Women enterprise Shines at the Saras Mela 2024: Bihan' plays a pivotal role in empowering women across Chhattisgarh, with Over 27 lakh families benefitting from its initiatives. By fostering self-help groups and village organizations it enables ...timesofindia.indiatimes