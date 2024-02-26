Salt Bae | anche i ricchi vivono la crisi | la mossa del macellaio ‘social’

Anche Salt Bae vittima del caro prezzi: costretto a spegnere i riscaldamenti nel ristorante che vende bistecche da 600 ...
Il caro prezzi tocca Anche lo chef Salt Bae, costretto a spegnere i riscaldamenti a causa dei prezzi alle stelle delle bollette energetiche. Secondo quanto ... (open.online)
anche Salt Bae ha spento i riscaldamenti per il caro prezzi. Titolare della catena di ristoranti “Nurs et Steakhouse”, il celebre chef turco ha ricevuto ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Milionario ma taccagno. Lo chef turco Salt Bae, famoso in tutto il mondo per la sua catena di ristoranti Nurs […] (perizona)
Altre Notizie
Salt Bae vittima della crisi: spegne i riscaldamenti per risparmiare, ma nei suoi ristoranti una bistecca costa quasi 800 euro: Nonostante il prezzo della sua bistecca più costosa possa raggiungere quasi le 700 sterline, il ristorante londinese di Salt Bae, noto per le sue eccentriche presentazioni, ha dovuto ...ilmattino