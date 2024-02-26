Salt Bae | anche i ricchi vivono la crisi | la mossa del macellaio ‘social’

Salt Bae, anche i ricchi vivono la crisi: la mossa del macellaio ‘social’ (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Salt Bae, anche i personaggi famosi del web ed i ricchi conoscono la parola “crisi”: arriva la mossa da parte del macellaio più famoso del web  Si ritorna a parlare nuovamente di Salt Bae, uno dei personaggi social più famosi. In particolar modo su Instagram dove è seguito da quasi 54 milioni di persone. Le stesse che rimangono “incantate” dal taglio della carne, dalla salatura che mette sulle fette e, soprattutto, dai tantissimi ristoranti che ha in giro per il mondo. anche il personaggio turco, però, sta avendo a che fare con un problema che sta colpendo principalmente tutti: quello relativo alla crisi. Salt Bae e la crisi (Ansa Foto) Cityrumors.itTanto è vero che uno dei suoi locali a Londra ne è ...
