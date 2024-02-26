(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024)è una delle leggende viventi del wrestling. Dopo una carriera gloriosa “nella concorrenza”, in età matura ha voluto chiudere in cerchio passando in WWE. Ha dominato la scena ad NXT e si è tolto belle soddisfazioni nel main roster anche se l’infortunio al collo del 2022 lo ha tenuto lontano dal ring. Ha avuto il via liberi dei medici ma per adesso preferisce un ruolo dietro le quinte, anche se… DreamIn un recente podcast ha annunciato che se mai dovesse avere undi, sceglierebbe AJ Styles: “ricordo che avemmo un face-to-face nell’ultima Rumble alla quale ho partecipato. Poi sono stato eliminto e nulla di fatto. Io sono molto per le cose che devono avere un senso e persone che devono essere mentalmente dentro a tutti gli effetti… e chi meglio di lui? Non ...

Robert Roode: “Ecco chi sceglierei per il match di ritiro”: Robert Roode è una delle leggende viventi del wrestling. Dopo una carriera gloriosa "nella concorrenza", in età matura ha voluto chiudere in cerchio passando in WWE. Ha dominato la scena ad NXT e si è ...zonawrestling

Robert Roode vorrebbe l’ultimo match contro AJ Styles: Robert Roode in una recente intervista ha rivelato la volontà di affrontare AJ Styles nel caso in cui disputasse un ultimo match in carriera. Il fu Bobby Roode è stato senza dubbio un nome di grande ...theshieldofwrestling

Young Women Led Goosebumps Initiator Robert Lawrence Stine 5 Crossword Clue: For the word puzzle clue of young women led goosebumps initiator Robert lawrence stine 5, the Sporcle Puzzle Library found the following results. Explore more crossword clues and answers by clicking ...sporcle