Rise of the Ronin | svelata la feature di creazione personaggio

Rise the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Rise of the Ronin: svelata la feature di creazione personaggio (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Un samurai solitario, il cui volto è alla nostra mercé: il personaggio protagonista di Rise of the Ronin sarà ampiamente personalizzabile Avevamo promesso di riparlarne e siamo stati di parola: con l’avvicinarsi del day one per Rise of the Ronin si fanno strada anche le notizie in merito, e sia Sony che il team di sviluppo Team Ninja hanno rivelato nuovi dettagli sul gioco di ruolo d’azione open world: nello specifico, ora sappiamo che il titolo avrà una fase di creazione del personaggio. Dopo aver reso noto il combat system, dunque, il gioco si sbottona anche in merito alla libertà decisionale che avremo sull’aspetto del nostro avatar. Il diario degli sviluppatori ha quindi confermato un altro modo per fare nostra la promettente esperienza. Oppure, come ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Rise of the Ronin avrà anche la difficoltà facile

  • Rise the

    La difficoltà cresce come il samurai solitario: l’ascesa dell’eponimo guerriero in Rise of the Ronin si fa gradualmente più ostica Con le ultime novità ... (tuttotek)

  • Rise the

    La difficoltà in Rise of the Ronin potrà essere selezionata tra diversi livelli. Lo si evince dalla pagina ufficiale del videogioco sul PlayStation ... (game-experience)

  • Rise the

    Il combat system di Rise of the Ronin è stato approfondito dagli sviluppatori con un nuovo video. Dopo il video dedicato alle location del videogioco, ... (game-experience)

Altre Notizie

Dominican Heritage Shines in St. Croix with Grand Independence Parade: Dominican Republic's 180th independence anniversary celebration, the occasion, commemorated in St. Croix on Sunday, Feb. 26, marked its 15th year on the Big Island. While Sunday's commemoration was ...viconsortium

China Boosts Oil Buying After Lunar New Year: Mysteel OilChem forecasts an 18% Rise in offline refining capacity for 2024, reaching a three-year high. While most of this increase is expected in the second and fourth quarters, the majority of ...theglobeandmail

Poll: Have you renewed your TV licence since the RTÉ scandal started: TV licence revenue had been falling as many refused to renew their licence, despite the legal obligation to pay the €160 licence fee. However, figures released last week showed that the number of TV ...thejournal.ie

Video di Tendenza

Video Rise the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.