Rise of the Ronin: il gioco avrà tre livelli di difficoltà differenti (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) La difficoltà cresce come il samurai solitario: l’ascesa dell’eponimo guerriero in Rise of the Ronin si fa gradualmente più ostica Con le ultime novità giunte da Koei Tecmo e Team Ninja sul combat system di Rise of the Ronin, abbiamo la conferma non solo della gestione del Ki e degli svariati stili di lotta, ma anche degli altrettanto differenti livelli di difficoltà. Come si evince dallo stesso blog di PlayStation, ci sono tre tassi di sfida che prendono il nome dalle diverse fasi della giornata: l’alba di una partita più facile, l’imbrunire del livello normale e il crepuscolo della modalità difficile. Sceglierne uno non comporta un patto di sangue, in quanto è possibile cambiare idea in qualsiasi momento. L’impostazione “mattutina”, nello ...
Rise of the Ronin avrà anche la difficoltà facile

    La difficoltà in Rise of the Ronin potrà essere selezionata tra diversi livelli. Lo si evince dalla pagina ufficiale del videogioco sul PlayStation

    Il combat system di Rise of the Ronin è stato approfondito dagli sviluppatori con un nuovo video. Dopo il video dedicato alle location del videogioco

    Team Ninja, sviluppatore di Rise of the Ronin, ha rilasciato un nuovo spettacolare video con focus sul combattimento per il suo nuovo action feudale

