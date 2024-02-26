Rainbow Six Siege | un sequel non serve | il gioco è potenzialmente infinito

Niente sequel per Rainbow Six Siege: sarebbe un grosso errore, secondo il director
Ubisoft ha annunciato l’arrivo di Operation Deadly Omen su Rainbow Six Siege, proseguendo in questo modo il ricco supporto post lancio del gioco che va avanti ... (game-experience)
Il Natale ha fatto capolino anche nel mondo carico di adrenalina di Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, il celebre sparatutto tattico di Ubisoft. Un gesto di ... (gamerbrain)
