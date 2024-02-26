Rainbow Six Siege | un sequel non serve | il gioco è potenzialmente infinito

Rainbow Six Siege, un sequel non serve, il gioco è potenzialmente infinito (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) La longevità di Rainbow Six Siege è potenzialmente infinita, secondo il creative director. Parlando al Siege Invitational 2024, Alexander Karpazis ha detto che il gioco potrebbe durare per sempre. Come riporta VGC, il creative director ha valutato anche la possibilità di vedere un sequel, di cui si parla da anni visto che Rainbow Six Siege è stato lanciato nel 2015. L’idea di spostare il focus su qualcosa di diverso non risponde alle esigenze di un gioco molto competitivo ed esigente come Siege. Non farò nomi, ma avete visto giochi che hanno proposto sequel e che hanno fallito perché hanno dovuto rifare ogni singola cosa che avevano fatto nel primo gioco. Il riferimento sembra essere a ...
