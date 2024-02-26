PGA Awards | Oppenheimer trionfa e punta dritto verso l' Oscar

PGA Awards

PGA Awards: Oppenheimer trionfa e punta dritto verso l'Oscar (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Dopo aver vinto 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oppenheimer si aggiudica anche il Producers Guild of American Award, che lo rende il super-favorito per l'Oscar al miglior film. Durante la cerimonia, Martin Scorsese ha ricevuto il premio alla carriera.
Oppenheimer vola verso gli Oscar. Il film trionfa ai SAG e PGA Awards

