PGA Awards 2024: trionfa Oppenheimer di Nolan
Dopo aver vinto 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oppenheimer si aggiudica anche il Producers Guild of American Award, che lo rende il super-favorito per l'Oscar ... (comingsoon)
Altre Notizie
PGA Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ Takes Top Film Prize: Succession,' 'The Bear,' 'Last Week Tonight,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Welcome to Wrexham,' 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and 'American Symphony' also were among the winners.hollywoodreporter
PGA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer trionfa e ipoteca l'Oscar per il miglior film: Oppenheimer è ormai il favorito assoluto all'Oscar per il miglior film dopo aver conquistato il premio della PGA 2024, Succession e the Bear premiate come migliori serie tv.movieplayer
'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards: (Reuters) - "Oppenheimer" won the top film prize at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Sunday night, keeping up its winning streak ahead of next month's Oscars. The three-hour epic, which ...msn