Nba: OKC continua a vincere, altro show Jokic, Phoenix batte i Lakers
Torna in campo l’Nba dopo la pausa per l’All-Star Game con una nottata ricca di partite, ben 12. Grande vittoria degli Oklahoma City Thunder, che davanti al ... (sportface)
Nel match disputatosi domenica sera, gli Oklahoma City Thunder di Mark Daigneault si sono aggiudicati una bella vittoria casalinga contro i Sacramento Kings ... (sportface)
Sono sette le partite di una notte NBA che ha visto il cambio in vetta alla Western Conference. Senza giocare i Los Angeles Clippers sono passati in testa ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
Nba: OKC continua a vincere, altro show Jokic, Phoenix batte i Lakers: I Thunder agganciano Minnesota in testa alla Western Conference NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) - Oklahoma City e Denver non mollano. La ...sport.tiscali
Nba: Jokic-show, Golden State va ko. Quinta di fila per Okc, Indiana batte Dallas: I Thunder restano in vetta alla Western Conference con Minnesota dopo il 123-110 a Houston, il serbo trascina Denver contro Curry. Mavs ancora ko, ripartono ...sportmediaset.mediaset
OKC Thunder Overcome Sluggish Start to Knock Off Houston Rockets: The OKC Thunder kept their winning streak alive and reversed recent history against the Houston Rockets Sunday night.si