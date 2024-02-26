Nba | Nikola Jokic dominante a San Francisco | tripla doppia nella notte per la stella di Denver

Nba, Nikola Jokic dominante a San Francisco: tripla doppia nella notte per la stella di Denver (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) nella notte tra domenica e lunedì, si sono giocate ben undici partite, per quanto riguarda la regular season Nba, e non sono mancate le emozioni e i big match. Una delle partite più interessanti che si sono giocate nella nottata è sicuramente quella tra i Denver Nuggets e i Golden State Warriors. L’incontro, che è andato in scena al Chase Center di San Francisco, ha visto trionfare la franchigia del Colorado per 119-103. nella vittoria per la squadra di Michael Malone, sono state ottime le prestazioni di Aaron Gordon, autore di 17 punti e 6 rimbalzi e Jamal Murray, che ha messo a referto ben 27 punti. Il grande protagonista di serata è il numero 15 Nikola Jokic, che ha messo a segno una tripla doppia con cifre ...
