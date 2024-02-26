Nba | Nikola Jokic dominante a San Francisco | tripla doppia nella notte per la stella di Denver

NBA, triple doppie in regular season e playoff: Nikola Jokic supera LeBron James
Altra grande notte in NBA, con ben otto partite andate in scena nella notte per la regular season 2023-2024. Scende in campo anche il nostro Simone Fontecchio ... (oasport)
Altra grande notte in NBA, con ben otto partite andate in scena nella notte per la regular season 2023-2024. Scende in campo anche il nostro Simone Fontecchio ... (oasport)
Nikola Jokic, già da qualche anno, é senza dubbio il giocatore più impattante di tutta la Lega, soprattutto nella metà campo offensiva. Negli ultimi 3 anni ... (sportface)
Altre Notizie
NBA, decise le squalifiche per i cinque giocatori coinvolti nella rissa tra Heat e Pelicans: Di seguito il comunicato della NBA sulle squalifiche comminate hai giocatori ... l’area della panchina durante un alterco e una rissa in campo. L’attaccante Nikola Jovic è stato squalificato per una ...tag24
NBA suspends 5 players involved in Heat-Pelicans skirmish: Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are ...wfin
NBA roundup: Pacers snap Mavs' 7-game win streak: Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 27 points, to go with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks, but the Spurs lost their fourth straight game and 11th in their last 12. San Antonio's Victor ...beinsports