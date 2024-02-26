Matthew Hardy | la vera storia dello stalker della serie “Ti dico un segreto?”

Matthew Hardy, la vera storia dello stalker della serie “Ti dico un segreto?” (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Tanto attesa, quanto vista, la docu-serie Ti dico un segreto? è entrata rapidamente nella top ten dei contenuti più visti su Netflix. Si tratta di una serie true crime che ha portato nelle case degli italiani, e non solo, le vicende che ruotano intorno alla figura di Matthew James Hardy, un cyberstalker seriale che ha preso di mira oltre 60 donne in poco più di 10 anni in tutto il Regno Unito. Le ha spaventate, le ha minacciate e le ha molestate e lo ha fatto indisturbato per molti anni fino a quando la giustizia non ha fatto il suo corso. Questa è la sua storia. Chi è Matthew James Hardy Il nome di Matthew James Hardy, probabilmente, suonava nuovo a molti fino a poco tempo fa, ...
