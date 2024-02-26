Mary Poppins non è più un film per tutti, il Regno Unito ha deciso: "È discriminatorio"
Glynis Johns è venuta a mancare lo scorso giovedì nella casa di riposo dove era ricoverata. Aveva da poco compiuto 100 anni, un traguardo importante da ... (ildifforme)
È morta all’età di 100 anni l’attrice inglese Glynis Johns. La donna, oltre ad una carriera transatlantica di oltre sei decenni nel cinema e nel teatro ed ... (luce.lanazione)
