Mary Poppins non è più un film per tutti | il Regno Unito ha deciso | “È discriminatorio”

Mary Poppins

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
Mary Poppins non è più un film per tutti, il Regno Unito ha deciso: “È discriminatorio” (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Ecco perché Mary Poppins non è più un film per tutti: "Abbiamo capito dalle nostre ricerche sul razzismo e sulla discriminazione che una preoccupazione chiave per i genitori è il potenziale di esporre i bambini a linguaggio o comportamenti discriminatori".
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage

Mary Poppins non è più un film per tutti, il Regno Unito ha deciso: "È discriminatorio"

  • Mary Poppins

    Glynis Johns è venuta a mancare lo scorso giovedì nella casa di riposo dove era ricoverata. Aveva da poco compiuto 100 anni, un traguardo importante da ... (ildifforme)

  • Mary Poppins

    È morta all’età di 100 anni l’attrice inglese Glynis Johns. La donna, oltre ad una carriera transatlantica di oltre sei decenni nel cinema e nel teatro ed ... (luce.lanazione)

  • Mary Poppins

    È morta all'età di 100 anni l'attrice inglese Glynis Johns. La donna, oltre ad una carriera transatlantica di oltre sei ... (luce.lanazione)

Altre Notizie

Mary Poppins movie has age rating lifted over 'discriminatory language': Mary Poppins has had its UK age rating lifted from U to PG almost 60 years after its release because of "discriminatory language". The British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC) said the decision ...news.sky

Watch: The Mary Poppins scene which saw film’s age rating lifted from U to PG: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

Mary Poppins’ Gets More Restrictive Rating in UK for ‘Discriminatory Language’ 60 Years After Release: The previously-rated U movie is now labelled as PG The post ‘Mary Poppins’ Gets More Restrictive Rating in UK for ‘Discriminatory Language’ 60 Years After Release appeared first on TheWrap.yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video Mary Poppins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.