Mary Poppins | la censura si abbatte sul musical con Julie Andrews per una semplice parolina

Mary Poppins

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a comingsoon©

Fonte : comingsoon
Mary Poppins: la censura si abbatte sul musical con Julie Andrews per una semplice parolina... (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Nell'era del politicamente corretto, anche il delizioso Mary Poppins, che ci ha donato felicità durante l'infanzia, va a processo. I signori della censura hanno trovato un termine che giudicano discriminatorio.
Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoon

Mary Poppins: la censura si abbatte sul musical con Julie Andrews per una semplice parolina...

  • Mary Poppins

    Ecco perché Mary Poppins non è più un film per tutti: "Abbiamo capito dalle nostre ricerche sul razzismo e sulla discriminazione che una preoccupazione chiave ... (fanpage)

  • Mary Poppins

    Glynis Johns è venuta a mancare lo scorso giovedì nella casa di riposo dove era ricoverata. Aveva da poco compiuto 100 anni, un traguardo importante da ... (ildifforme)

  • Mary Poppins

    È morta all’età di 100 anni l’attrice inglese Glynis Johns. La donna, oltre ad una carriera transatlantica di oltre sei decenni nel cinema e nel teatro ed ... (luce.lanazione)

Altre Notizie

Why Disney’s ‘racist’ Mary Poppins could have been so much worse: The U-certificate classic is now a PG thanks to a single outmoded word. Yet Poppins author PL Travers was used to such controversy ...telegraph.co.uk

Mary Poppins movie has age rating lifted over 'discriminatory language': Mary Poppins has had its UK age rating lifted from U to PG almost 60 years after its release because of "discriminatory language". The British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC) said the decision ...news.sky

Watch: The Mary Poppins scene which saw film’s age rating lifted from U to PG: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Mary Poppins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.