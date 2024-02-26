Mary Poppins: la censura si abbatte sul musical con Julie Andrews per una semplice parolina...
Ecco perché Mary Poppins non è più un film per tutti: "Abbiamo capito dalle nostre ricerche sul razzismo e sulla discriminazione che una preoccupazione chiave ... (fanpage)
Glynis Johns è venuta a mancare lo scorso giovedì nella casa di riposo dove era ricoverata. Aveva da poco compiuto 100 anni, un traguardo importante da ... (ildifforme)
È morta all’età di 100 anni l’attrice inglese Glynis Johns. La donna, oltre ad una carriera transatlantica di oltre sei decenni nel cinema e nel teatro ed ... (luce.lanazione)
Altre Notizie
Why Disney’s ‘racist’ Mary Poppins could have been so much worse: The U-certificate classic is now a PG thanks to a single outmoded word. Yet Poppins author PL Travers was used to such controversy ...telegraph.co.uk
Mary Poppins movie has age rating lifted over 'discriminatory language': Mary Poppins has had its UK age rating lifted from U to PG almost 60 years after its release because of "discriminatory language". The British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC) said the decision ...news.sky
Watch: The Mary Poppins scene which saw film’s age rating lifted from U to PG: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn