Mary Poppins, in UK non è più adatto ai bambini: “linguaggio razzista” (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Incredibile ma vero, il celebre film Mary Poppins è stato tacciato di usare un linguaggio discriminatorio e di non esattamente adatto ad un pubblico di bambini. Lo ha deciso la British Board of Film Classification nel Regno Unito, che si occupa per l’appunto di classificare lungometraggi di vario tipo in base all’età degli spettatori; in occasione dell’uscita nelle sale britanniche del film Disney per il suo 60° anniversario, il classico con Julie Andrews ha ottenuto un aumento della classificazione per “linguaggio discriminatorio”. Julie Andrews e Dick Van Dyke in una scena del film (foto: Walt Disney Pictures)Come spiega Deadline, Mary Poppins verrà ridistribuito in alcuni cinema britannici nel mese di marzo 2024 per celebrare il 60° anniversario del ...
