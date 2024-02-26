Liverpool | il VIDEO della corsa folle dell'infortunato Darwin Nunez Klopp scherza | 'Dovrò parlare coi medici'

Fonte : calciomercato
Liverpool, il VIDEO della corsa folle dell'infortunato Darwin Nunez. Klopp scherza: 'Dovrò parlare coi medici...' (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Vincere, si sa, cura tutte le ferite. Lo sanno bene a Liverpool dove i Reds hanno portato a casa il primo trofeo stagionale del calcio inglese,...
Leggi tutta la notizia su calciomercato

Liverpool, il VIDEO della corsa folle dell'infortunato Darwin Nunez. Klopp scherza: 'Dovrò parlare coi medici...'

  • Liverpool VIDEO

    Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Chelsea-Liverpool 0-1, finale di Carabao Cup 2023/2024. Un gol annullato a testa (Sterling e Van Dijk), così come un ... (sportface)

  • Liverpool VIDEO

    Il video con gli Highlights e i gol di Liverpool-Luton, sfida valevole per la ventiseiesima giornata di Premier League 2023/2024. Ogbene porta in vantaggio la ... (sportface)

  • Liverpool VIDEO

    Negli scorsi giorni la notizia ufficiale data dal Paris Saint Germain in cui si confermava come Kylian Mbappé avesse comunicato al patron... (calciomercato)

Altre Notizie

Police warn 'we're coming for you' as arson suspects hunted down: Two arson suspects were chased down by a police helicopter and officers on the ground. Officers were called to in Skelmersdale on Sunday, February 25, following reports bikes had been stolen. The ...msn

Ex-Referee chief slams two decisions that went against Liverpool in Carabao Cup final: Former head of Premier League referees Keith Hackett has claimed Liverpool can 'feel aggrieved' by two key decisions in Sunday's Carabao Cup final win. 'Klopp's Kids' ultimately secured a dramatic ...msn

Celtic's late flurry to complete comeback against Motherwell: Watch Celtic's late flurry of goals to complete their comeback in the 3-1 win against Motherwell (Available to UK users only) India hold off England fightback to win series Premier League & EFL Cup ...bbc

Video di Tendenza

Video Liverpool VIDEO
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.