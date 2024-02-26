Laureus Awards | Messi con Djokovic e Haaland e Biles con Shiffrin e Swiatek in lizza

Laureus Awards

Laureus Awards, Messi con Djokovic e Haaland e Biles con Shiffrin e Swiatek in lizza (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Pubblicato il 26 Febbraio, 2024 (Adnkronos) – Si avvicina a grandi passi la serata dei Laureus World Sports Awards. Questa mattina sono state annunciate le nomination della 25esima edizione degli Oscar dello sport, presso la storica Casa de Correos di Madrid, sede della Presidenza della Comunità di Madrid, alla presenza dei rappresentanti degli Awards Host Parners, tra cui la Presidente della Regione di Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, e il Sindaco di Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. All'annuncio erano presenti anche leggende dello sport mondiale e membri della Laureus Academy come Luís Figo, Ruud Gullit, Nawal El Moutawakel e Alessandro Del Piero. Tutti i candidati sono stati selezionati in seguito alla votazione effettuata da oltre 1300 giornalisti di tutto il mondo.
