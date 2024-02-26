L’arbitro di Real Madrid-Siviglia non poteva arbitrare la partita | scoperto un vuoto nel regolamento

Snam, infrastruttura per Hydrogen Valley in Puglia inclusa da Ue in progetti Ipcei: MILANO (Reuters) - L'infrastruttura dedicata all'idrogeno prevista per l'Hydrogen Valley in Puglia è stata inclusa dalla Commissione europea tra i progetti Ipcei (Important Projects of Common European ...msn

Danimarca chiude inchiesta su esplosioni "intenzionali" gasdotti Nord Stream: COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - La Danimarca ha chiuso le indagini sulle esplosioni del 2022 nei gasdotti Nord Stream che trasportano il gas russo in Germania, dopo che anche la Svezia aveva chiuso la propria ...msn

Europass Learning Model Ontology: This document specifies the set of RDF/OWL classes and properties used in the Europass Learning Model. The associations between classes and properties, as weel as the ranges and domains of properties ...europa.eu