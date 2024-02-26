L’arbitro di Real Madrid-Siviglia non poteva arbitrare la partita | scoperto un vuoto nel regolamento

L’arbitro Real

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
L’arbitro di Real Madrid-Siviglia non poteva arbitrare la partita: scoperto un vuoto nel regolamento (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Durante Real Madrid-Siviglia c'è stato un cambio d'arbitro. Ci sono state polemiche perché Isidoro Diaz de Mera ha lasciato il posto a Buergo Fernandez, il quarto ufficiale, che però non dispone del certificato per dirigere partite con il VAR.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage

Altre Notizie

Snam, infrastruttura per Hydrogen Valley in Puglia inclusa da Ue in progetti Ipcei: MILANO (Reuters) - L'infrastruttura dedicata all'idrogeno prevista per l'Hydrogen Valley in Puglia è stata inclusa dalla Commissione europea tra i progetti Ipcei (Important Projects of Common European ...msn

Danimarca chiude inchiesta su esplosioni "intenzionali" gasdotti Nord Stream: COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - La Danimarca ha chiuso le indagini sulle esplosioni del 2022 nei gasdotti Nord Stream che trasportano il gas russo in Germania, dopo che anche la Svezia aveva chiuso la propria ...msn

Europass Learning Model Ontology: This document specifies the set of RDF/OWL classes and properties used in the Europass Learning Model. The associations between classes and properties, as weel as the ranges and domains of properties ...europa.eu

Video di Tendenza

Video L’arbitro Real
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.