Iron Reign | Trama | cast e trailer del nuovo thriller spagno di Netflix

Iron Reign

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a optimagazine©

Fonte : optimagazine
Iron Reign: Trama, cast e trailer del nuovo thriller spagno di Netflix (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Netflix punta ancora su un thriller proveniente dalla Spagna, dopo il successo di Un inganno di troppo. Lo fa con un titolo che vede tra i protagonisti un volto amato dai fan, Jaime Lorente, ovvero l’attore che interpreta Denver de La casa di carta e Nano di Élite. La serie tv in questione è Iron Reign, il cui titolo originale è Mano De Hierro, scritta e diretta da Lluís Quílez. Iron Reign: Trama Il porto di Barcellona è uno degli snodi cruciali per il traffico internazionale di droga, grazie alle oltre 30 tonnellate di sostanze stupefacenti che vengono scaricati ogni giorno tra i circa 6 mila conteiner. Joaquin Manchado è il proprietario del terminal principale del porto catalano e se qualcuno vuole farr arrivare in città un carico illegale sa bene che deve ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su optimagazine

Iron Reign è il nuovo thriller spagnolo di Netflix con Jaime Lorente: trama e quando esce

  • Iron Reign

    Il porto di Barcellona riceve quasi 6.000 container al giorno. Ogni anno le merci provenienti da tutto il mondo nascondono oltre 30.000 chili di cocaina, ... (today)

  • Iron Reign

    Dopo il successo della serie thriller Un inganno di troppo che ha dato il via al nuovo anno seriale di Netflix con un successo senza precedenti, la ... (today)

Altre Notizie

House Of The Dragon: The Rise And Fall Of The Targaryens, Explained: The Sack of King's Landing marked the fall of the Targaryens, but Game of Thrones lore says a lot about their fall.msn

3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to watch in March 2024: Netflix has a great programming slate next month, and these three series that focus on drugs, sex, and crime are the most anticipated shows in March 2024.digitaltrends

The quaint village half an hour from Bristol with an historic post box and views for miles: The village of Brent Knoll is just 30 minutes drive south of Bristol and if a brisk hike up a knoll followed by a hot Sunday roast sounds like your idea of fun, this is a great weekend outing. Brent ...bristolpost.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Iron Reign
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.