Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024 (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) - Infinix Achieves Outstanding AnTuTu Benchmark Score of 2,215,639 with MediaTek Dimensity 9300, Infinix's First CoolMax System, and AI Management BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, proudly introduces a revolutionary flagship-level concept in Mobile Gaming technology at ShowStoppers MWC 2024, the official networking event partner of MWC, one of the world's largest and most influential connectivity events. Themed 'Electrify Gaming Future', this cutting-edge technology redefines the Mobile Gaming experience through state-of-the-art features enhanced with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Infinix's groundbreaking ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, proudly introduces a revolutionary flagship-level concept in Mobile Gaming technology at ShowStoppers MWC 2024, the official networking event partner of MWC, one of the world's largest and most influential connectivity events. Themed 'Electrify Gaming Future', this cutting-edge technology redefines the Mobile Gaming experience through state-of-the-art features enhanced with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Infinix's groundbreaking ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024: Stay tuned for more updates as Infinix continues to revolutionize the gaming landscape. Where Tomorrow Electrifies TodayInfinix proudly showcased an array of industry-acclaimed technologies at ...adnkronos
Video di Tendenza
Video Infinix ElectrifiesVideo Infinix Electrifies