Infinity Blade su PC GRATIS | Come scaricarlo

Six years after being delisted, a classic iPhone game is back thanks to an anonymous group of fans: Infinity Blade, one of the most impressive iOS games of its time and long delisted, is back for the first time in ...vg247

An anonymous modder has brought one of the best mobile games, Infinity Blade, to PC 5 years after it left the App Store: Unfortunately, due to the difficulties of keeping it updated for modern hardware, Infinity Blade was removed from the App Store by Epic Games in 2018, so the only way you could play was if you'd kept ...pcgamer

Infinity Blade risorge su PC! Il porting fan made è disponibile gratis: Per il bene supremo della preservazione dei videogiochi che rischiano di scomparire, un gruppo di programmatori indipendenti è riuscito a 'riportare in vita' Infinity Blade: l'action per sistemi ...everyeye