Il Beyond Limits vincono il Torneo di Viareggio 2024 | i nigeriani battono 2-0 il Brazzaville

Beyond Limits

Il Beyond Limits vincono il Torneo di Viareggio 2024: i nigeriani battono 2-0 il Brazzaville (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) La squadra nigeriana del Beyond Limits vince la 74esima edizione del Torneo di Viareggio grazie alla vittoria per 2-0 in finale sul Brazzaville (Congo). Un ultimo atto mai veramente in discussione allo stadio “Ferracci” di Torre del Lago, dove i nigeriani si aggiudicano il titolo che nelle ultime due stagioni è stato vinto dal Sassuolo. Al 18? c’è l’1-0. Isaac detta la verticalizzazione e scatta in profondità. Poi alza la testa e serve un cross al centro, dove Arierhi deposita in rete. Il Brazzaville prova a reagire con Niati, ma l’attaccante calcia largo dopo aver approfittato di una sbavatura di un difensore avversario. Al 27? la formazione del Congo la combina grossa. Sugli sviluppi di un cross a mezza altezza dalla destra, Mafolou svirgola il pallone e realizza un ...
Pioggia di gol nella sconfitta della Fiorentina di Papalato al Torneo di Viareggio. I nigeriani del Beyond Limits ...

    La diretta testuale di Beyond Limits-Brazzeville, match valevole per la finale della Viareggio Cup 2024. Dopo un lungo percorso durato due settimane sono ...

