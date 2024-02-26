Horizon | il trailer del nuovo film di Kevin Costner anticipa la storia al centro della trama

Horizon trailer

Horizon: il trailer del nuovo film di Kevin Costner anticipa la storia al centro della trama (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) A giugno arriverà il primo capitolo della saga western Horizon, ideata da Kevin Costner, e il trailer anticipa alcuni momenti della storia. Il 28 giugno arriverà nelle sale statunitensi il primo capitolo di Horizon: an American Saga, il nuovo ambizioso progetto western diretto e interpretato da Kevin Costner di cui è stato diffuso il primo trailer. Nel video si anticipano molti momenti della storia, tra drammatiche morti e desiderio di vendetta, mentre i personaggi affrontano una lotta per la sopravvivenza. Il nuovo progetto cinematografico Il film Horizon: An American ...
