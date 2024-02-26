Helldivers 2, DLSS e FSR non sono una priorità per gli sviluppatori (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024)
L’upscaling in Helldivers 2 non è una delle priorità per gli sviluppatori. Lo ha confermato il CEO di Arrowhead Game Studios su X.
L’ormai noto Johan Pilestedt ha avuto modo di spiegare la posizione dello studio in merito a tecnologie come DLSS e FSR. Inizialmente le sue parole sono state prese per una conferma che non vedremo mai queste tecnologie di upscaling su Helldivers 2, ma non è proprio così.
In realtà, quello che gli sviluppatori vogliono ribadire è che le funzionalità di gameplay hanno la precedenza rispetto alle particolarità tecniche. Anche se per alcuni giocatori il comparto tecnico-grafico è fondamentale, Arrowhead Game Studios è convinta che ci siano altri elementi più importanti.
Quel che Pilestedt intendeva, quindi, è che al momento l’impegno degli ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Altre Notizie
Helldivers 2 Server Capacity Has Been Increased to 800,000 Players, As Arrowhead CEO Comments on DLSS, More: Helldivers 2 has been steadily racking up a massive player base since release, so much so that Arrowhead Game Studios have had to constantly upgrade their concurrent users capacity constantly. Their ...in.ign
Helldivers 2 CEO talks DLSS and FSR: 'When you are in a prio meeting and it's more awesome content vs more tech the decision is easy…': Helldivers 2 is probably been the biggest surprise hit of 2024 so far but not everyone has been happy with it. A response by Arrowhead's CEO Johan Pilestedt, to criticism over the lack of the option ...pcgamer
A quarter century after its release, Age of Empires 2 is still getting DLC: Helldivers 2 CEO talks DLSS and FSR: 'When you are in a prio meeting and it's more awesome content vs more tech the decision is easy…' Helldivers 2 finally liberated from the bulk of its server issues ...pcgamer