Helldivers 2 | DLSS e FSR non sono una priorità per gli sviluppatori

Helldivers 2 Server Capacity Has Been Increased to 800,000 Players, As Arrowhead CEO Comments on DLSS, More: Helldivers 2 has been steadily racking up a massive player base since release, so much so that Arrowhead Game Studios have had to constantly upgrade their concurrent users capacity constantly. Their ...in.ign

Helldivers 2 CEO talks DLSS and FSR: 'When you are in a prio meeting and it's more awesome content vs more tech the decision is easy…': Helldivers 2 is probably been the biggest surprise hit of 2024 so far but not everyone has been happy with it. A response by Arrowhead's CEO Johan Pilestedt, to criticism over the lack of the option ...pcgamer

A quarter century after its release, Age of Empires 2 is still getting DLC: Helldivers 2 CEO talks DLSS and FSR: 'When you are in a prio meeting and it's more awesome content vs more tech the decision is easy…' Helldivers 2 finally liberated from the bulk of its server issues ...pcgamer