G.SKILL DDR5 Trident Z5 RGB: grandi prestazioni e nuovo record mondiale per Safedisk (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) grandi prestazioni e nuovo record mondiale SuperPi-32M OC raggiunto da Safedisk con la memoria DDR5 Trident Z5 RGB di G.SKILL G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., è il marchio leader mondiale di memorie per overclock e componenti per PC.In collaborazione con ASUS ROG e Intel, celebra il monumentale risultato di aver stabilito un nuovo record mondiale di overclock SuperPi-32M con la sorprendente cifra di 2 minuti e 59 secondi e 919 ms. Segnando la prima volta che questa categoria di benchmark è stata raggiunta in meno di 3 minuti. Questo incredibile record mondiale è stato raggiunto da ...
G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7600 48GB | Recensione

    G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5 RAM 32 GB: Prestazioni Eccezionali per Chipset AMD X670 e Ryzen Serie 7000 La G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5 RAM da 32 GB ... (windows8.myblog)

Overclocking world record hit with G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory: In collaboration with Intel and ASUS, SAFEDISK has reached a new overclocking world record with G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory in SuperPi-32M.tweaktown

Intel Core i9-14900KF overclock record! Completa SuperPi in meno di 3 minuti: L'overclocker SoonHo Jeong, celebre sotto il nickname SAFEDISK e per le sue attitudini nell'overclocking, ha compiuto un'impresa eccezionale ottenendo il primo risultato al mondo e stabilendo un nuovo ...hdblog

G.SKILL DDR5 Trident Z5 RGB: grandi prestazioni e nuovo record mondiale per Safedisk: Tutto ciò utilizzando: la memoria G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5; la scheda madre ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore e il processore desktop Intel Core i9-14900KF con raffreddamento ad azoto liquido, a ...tuttotek

