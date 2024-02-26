Fortnite x Avatar | The Last Airbender | un leak anticipa il nuovo crossover

Fortnite x Avatar the Last Airbender leaked for Chapter 5 Season 2: Fortnite came out strong in Chapter 5 Season 1 with the crossover ... According to prominent leaker iFireMonkey on Twitter, the next crossover event is with Avatar the Last Airbender. It will be full ...msn

Fortnite x Avatar: La Leggenda di Aang, in arrivo un crossover durante la Stagione 1: Stando all'API di Fortnite sarebbe in arrivo un nuovo crossover, questa volta a tema con Avatar: La Leggenda di Aang. Il prossimo crossover di Fortnite potrebbe vedere il debutto di Aang, Katara e gli ...multiplayer

Rumour: Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Fortnite: As we've seen huge franchises come to Epic Games' battle royale, it has become increasingly clear that nothing is safe from a Fortnite collab and now we have rumours of yet another big IP coming to ...gamereactor.eu