Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender, un leak anticipa il nuovo crossover (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) I protagonisti di Avatar: The Last Airbender potrebbero ben presto arrivare in Fortnite, a metà della prima stagione, il battle royale di Epic Games potrebbe dare il via a un nuovo crossover. La notizia è stata condivisa dal leaker iFireMonkey che,  esaminando il codice API del gioco, avrebbe scoperto il crossover in programma. Secondo l’utente, la partnership sarà disponibile per Fortnite e LEGO Fortnite, inoltre completando le quest sarà possibile ottenere sei libri per poi arrivare all’ l’Appa Glider, ma non solo, infatti non mancheranno tante ricompense da conquistare. EXCLUSIVE: Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender Upcoming Mid-Season Event ...
