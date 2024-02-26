Football americano | nel “kick off” della IFL 2024 successo dei Giaguari contro i Rhinos per 43 a 42

Football americano, nel “kick off” della IFL 2024 successo dei Giaguari contro i Rhinos per 43 a 42 (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Con il “kick Off Classic” ha preso ufficialmente il via la IFL – Italian Football League 2024. I Giaguari Torino, al rientro dopo 3 anni, si sono imposti per 43-42 all’overtime sui Rhinos Milano. Dal prossimo fine settimana entreranno in azione anche le altre squadre per una stagione che, come tradizione, si concluderà con l’Italian Bowl del 29 giugno. La partita. Nel primo quarto si inizia con il 7-0 dei Giaguari con Serra che passa per 13 yds per Dalmasso. Pareggio immediato con Pulsinelli che lancia per 6 yds per McClure per il 7-7. Nel secondo periodo i Rhinos vanno a segno in due occasioni con McClure che trova in end-zone Bentley e Escobar, mentre i Giaguari rispondono con Dalmasso che trova Serra. A metà incontro punteggio di ...
