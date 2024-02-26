FIFA Series | da marzo progetto pilota per le amichevoli internazionali

FIFA Series

FIFA Series: da marzo progetto pilota per le amichevoli internazionali (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) La FIFA è pronta a far partire il progetto pilota delle FIFA Series, che avrà inizio a marzo del 2024. Il disegno prevede quattro squadre nazionali di diverse confederazioni in campo in un unico Paese ospitante. Il progetto nasce per confrontarsi e apprendere anche tra nazionali con costruzioni opposte, oltre a fornire delle opportunità commerciali e di esposizione. Il presidente dell FIFA Infantino commenta: “Le FIFA Series sono un passo avanti davvero positivo per il calcio delle squadre nazionali a livello globale. Le nostre associazioni affiliate ci hanno espresso da tempo il desiderio di mettersi alla prova contro le loro controparti di tutto il mondo, e ora possono farlo nell’ambito dell’attuale calendario delle ...
