F1 | Alexander Albon e la Williams in cerca dell’anno della riscossa (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Uno dei marchi eccellenti della Formula 1. Una storia importante e costellata di successi per la Williams all’interno del Circus più importante e famoso del mondo delle quattro ruote. Il passato è passato, però, mentre il presente non ha riservato i fasti di un tempo alla scuderia inglese. Tutto questo potrebbe presto cambiare grazie a un percorso di crescita sempre maggiore all’interno della F1. Un team da dover praticamente ricostruire che ha regalato, nella passata stagione, pochi acuti ai due piloti sotto contratto. In questa annata, invece, la nuova vettura sembra poter contare su una base piuttosto solida e su in guidatore, Alexander Albon, che sta dimostrando tutto il suo valore. Il thailandese con passaporto britannico è già terminato, non a casa, nei taccuini di diverse squadre di prima ...
