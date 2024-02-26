Ex Milan | Jon Dahl Tomasson guiderà una nazionale | ecco quale

Italy's Banco BPM in spotlight as dividends, M&A appeal drive volumes: A surge in trading of Banco BPM shares is again drawing attention to Italy's third-largest bank, which has long been at the centre of speculation about potential consolidation in the sector. The stock ...uk.finance.yahoo

Jon Dahl Tomasson hired as first foreign-born coach of Sweden: STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson was hired as the first foreign-born ... He played for storied Italian club AC Milan as well as Heerenveen, Newcastle, Feyenoord, Stuttgart and ...usatoday

Tomasson nuovo ct della Svezia, è ufficiale: il danese ex Milan è il nuovo commissario tecnico degli svedesi: CALCIO - Jon Dahl Tomasson è il nuovo commissario tecnico della nazionale svedese. L'ex attaccante del Milan, allenerà la Svezia nella fase di ...eurosport