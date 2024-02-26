Ex Milan | Jon Dahl Tomasson guiderà una nazionale | ecco quale

Milan Jon

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dailymilan©

Fonte : dailymilan
Ex Milan, Jon Dahl Tomasson guiderà una nazionale: ecco quale (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) L’ex attaccante del Milan, Jon Dahl Tomasson, è stato ufficializzato come nuovo commissario tecnico di una nazionale. ecco quale Una nuova avventura per Jon Dahl Tomasson. Il 47enne ex attaccante del Milan ha vissuto la sua ultima esperienza in panchina alla guida del Blackburn Rovers nella Championship inglese. Proprio due settimane fa l’annuncio della separazione tra il tecnico danese di Copenaghen e il club inglese. Tomasson è pronto adesso ad intraprendere un nuovo percorso e a vivere una nuova fase della sua carriera da allenatore. Sarà il nuovo commissario tecnico della Svezia. Questo il comunicato ufficiale diramato dalla Federcalcio svedese (SVFF). Desideroso di iniziare al più presto, Tomasson ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su dailymilan

Jon Dahl Jovic e un Maignan "normalizzato": le due facce del Milan attuale

  • Milan Jon

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.26 SI PARTE! 12.22 I corridori si stanno avvicinando al chilometro zero, punto in cui avrà inizio la gara di ... (oasport)

  • Milan Jon

    La stagione internazionale del ciclismo ha preso il via e, dopo la Omloop Het Nieuwsblad di ieri, prosegue il programma delle cosiddette “Classiche del Nord” ... (oasport)

  • Milan Jon

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 11.50 Percorso che non presenta grosse novità rispetto alle precedenti versioni. Lungo i 196,4 km che i ciclisti ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Italy's Banco BPM in spotlight as dividends, M&A appeal drive volumes: A surge in trading of Banco BPM shares is again drawing attention to Italy's third-largest bank, which has long been at the centre of speculation about potential consolidation in the sector. The stock ...uk.finance.yahoo

Jon Dahl Tomasson hired as first foreign-born coach of Sweden: STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson was hired as the first foreign-born ... He played for storied Italian club AC Milan as well as Heerenveen, Newcastle, Feyenoord, Stuttgart and ...usatoday

Tomasson nuovo ct della Svezia, è ufficiale: il danese ex Milan è il nuovo commissario tecnico degli svedesi: CALCIO - Jon Dahl Tomasson è il nuovo commissario tecnico della nazionale svedese. L'ex attaccante del Milan, allenerà la Svezia nella fase di ...eurosport

Video di Tendenza

Video Milan Jon
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.