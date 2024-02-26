European Space Agency and GSMA Foundry Forge Ahead with Partnership | including funding opportunities to help the industry pioneer new innovations in terrestrial-satellite communication

The European Space Agency (ESA) and GSMA Foundry today announced a series of new initiatives – including up to €15 million in funding opportunities – to help the mobile and satellite industries collaborate on developing new, innovative satellite and terrestrial networks technologies. Launched at MWC Barcelona 2024, the Partnership will focus on five key areas of innovation to help telecommunications companies develop new services for society bringing together terrestrial and satellite communications. The initiatives are also designed ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Le fluttuazioni dell'inquinamento atmosferico sulla Pianura Padana
"Non c'è un pianeta B". Aprono a Fiera di Roma la 3 giorni di forum il ministro delle Imprese e del Made in Italy con delega allo spazio, Adolfo Urso, e la ... (sbircialanotizia)
Dal 5 al 7 dicembre 2023 torna il New Space Economy European Expoforum (Nse), appuntamento annuale giunto alla quinta edizione, organizzato presso il ... (ildenaro)
Altre Notizie
SYRIZA: Kassellakis is “injured”, Tsipras is defeated after the conference – The party divided ahead of the European elections: The new trio of the party won - Pappas, Famellos & Giorgos Tsipras imposed their terms on the president of SYRIZA - Kassellakis failed to achieve the 3 goals he had set ...en.protothema.gr
Satellites are burning up in the upper atmosphere: In an uncontrolled re-entry, Spacecraft are left to follow a natural demise and burn up in the atmosphere. Nasa and the European Space Agency promote this form of disposal as part of a design ...theweek.in
Renault Scenic is European car of the year: Renault Scenic Electric is crowned European Car Of The Year for 2024 ... for a large SUV-style vehicle, with Space for five and yet a compact size, at 4.47 bmetres. The Scenic can manage up to 625km ...completecar.ie